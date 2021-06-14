Brother of fallen San Diego Police detective Ryan Park says he and his wife Jamie were the 'perfect couple'

Ryan Park was the oldest of four full brothers. Justin said they all looked up to him for good reason, telling News 8, "I didn't have a doubt in my mind that that guy would accomplish half the things he did." Growing up together in their hometown of Whittier in Los Angeles County, Justin said his brother Ryan was more than just a sibling. He was also a caretaker and friend. "Being a poor family, you grow up so close because you don't have access to things that other people do. He was the stability of our family. It hurt us. It really hurt us," said Justin. The 32-year-old Ryan loved movies, music, running and history. He studied anthropology at UCLA, eventually winding up in the San Diego Police Academy where, in 2012, he met his soon-to-be wife, Jamie.

The two got married in 2016, both becoming highly accomplished detectives. Justin said they complimented each other perfectly.



"This was the perfect couple almost. You don't see that. You really don't see that. And they loved each other so much," said Justin.



On June 4, Ryan and Jamie were killed by a wrong-way driver along Interstate 5 in San Ysidro.



While a medical condition may be to blame, the exact cause is still unknown.



Justin found out by phone from his uncle while at work.



“I dropped the phone. I started shaking. I started calling people. 'Cause, you just don't believe that. You don't believe it at all when these things happen,” said Justin.



In the days that followed, Justin said his family has dealt with shock, anger, and grief.



On Tuesday, Ryan and Jamie will be laid to rest, but Justin said he's not ready.



“I'm trying to be the rock to keep the footing here, but my mom is broken. No mom should be burying her baby. As a brother, I'm not supposed to bury my brother but that's a responsibility you assume you'd have to go one day, but my mom, this isn't something she was supposed to do.”



Still, Justin said he and his family have found strength thanks to the support of so many. He's also comforted by the words he shared with Ryan just before his death.



“I'm happy I got to have that last moment and on messenger, the day before this happened, the second to last message I wrote him was 'l love you,'” Justin said.



While nothing will ever take the pain of losing Ryan and Jamie away, Justin is hopeful some valuable lessons will come from this unimaginable loss. Among them, live life to its fullest and strive to serve others, just as Ryan and Jamie did.



“It's tragic. These accidents are tragic, but they make you look at life deeper. We're the detectives. We're all the detectives. They left so much for us to study and look back and see how we can be better people,” said Justin.