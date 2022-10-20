Brother speaks about murder of Justin Ferguson, 16, in Oceanside

Stabbing victim was middle child in family with 3 sons.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — We're hearing from the family of 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death this week at an Oceanside park.

Police arrested a suspect, but the motive remains a mystery.

Eddy Furguson, 20, has fond memories his younger brother, Justin Ferguson, who was the middle child in a family of three sons. He said Justin loved gaming and wanted to pursue a career in web design.

“My brother was the most funny, loving, enjoyable kid to be around it. It was such a joy being around him. And whenever you talk to him, you know, he's just ready to pull out a joke,” said Eddy Ferguson.

The older brother found the courage to speak on camera just 48 hours after Justin was stabbed to death Tuesday night at Martin Luther King, Jr Park in Oceanside.

“I got a call from my mother sobbing on the phone, saying that something had happened to him and he's at the hospital. So, I rushed down and saw my mother. And then we went to the hospital to see him,” the brother said.

The teenager was stabbed in the chest, according to the brother.

A memorial with flowers is now forming at the park where the murder happened.

A friend drove the victim a short distance away before he pulled over and an ambulance transported the teen to the hospital, where he passed away.

“No kid at his age should go through something like this. And the fact that he's gone at this early age, it's hard because he never really got to see life outside of school,” Eddy Furguson said.

Justin Ferguson was a student at Surfside Educational Academy in Oceanside.

The Oceanside Unified School District emailed the following statement to CBS 8:

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. As the school community processes the tragic news and copes with grief, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all of our students and staff.”

On Wednesday, police arrested a juvenile male suspect. He's being held at juvenile hall. His initial court appearance is scheduled for October 24 at 8 a.m. in juvenile court.

“The fact that they found the criminal who did it is amazing. I love that. It's justice. But my peace comes from knowing that he's okay. And now he's at full peace with himself and he's with God,” the victim’s brother said.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help for Justin Ferguson’s funeral expenses.