SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are responding to a report of a brush fire off Vista de la Montana, near Harbison Canyon Road in the Dehesa area, east of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has burned 25 acres and is 5% contained.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the streets of Trafalgar Road, Calle de Nicole and Vista De La Montana in the community of Dehesa, Cal Fire San Diego tweeted.

The brush fire is threatening structures, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.