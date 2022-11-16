Brush fire breaks out in Rancho San Diego area

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters and additional firefighting aircraft were dispatched to reports of a brush fire burning in the Rancho San Diego area.

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego and other firefighters were dispatched to reports of a brush fire burning in the Rancho San Diego area late Wednesday night.

A brush fire burning near Fowler Canyon broke out around 7:31 p.m., which warranted dozens of firefighters to respond and stage at the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Steel Canyon Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze was last reported to be about 5 acres, according to Cal Fire.

An image of the blaze shared with CBS 8 showed a bright glow of orange flames from a mountainside where the fire was reported to be burning.

Cal Fire told CBS 8 the blaze was on path with an abandoned home in the area, but it's unknown how close flames were to the structure.

Firefighters dubbed the blaze the "Willow9Fire," which resulted in dozens of tweets about the fire being shared on social media.

Firefighters requested a water-dropping helicopter to fight the flames from the air.

This blaze broke out after CBS 8 reported gusty Santa Ana winds throughout San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, Santa Ana winds will buffet the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales.

The gusty conditions will become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.