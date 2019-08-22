PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A brush fire scorched about five open acres Thursday in a roadside field just south of Palomar Mountain State Park, authorities said.



The blaze began spreading for unknown reasons about 12:45 p.m. next to state Route 76 at Red Gate Road in Pauma Valley, according to Cal Fire.



Authorities closed the rural highway between South Grade and Valley Center roads while ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft worked to extinguish the blaze, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.



It took about 90 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control, Sanchez said.



As of 4:30 p.m., one lane of SR-76 had been reopened in the area, according to Caltrans.



The cause of the fire, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries. remained under investigation in the late afternoon. Sanchez said.