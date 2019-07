Firefighters continued fighting a 28-acre brush fire east of the Lower Otay Reservoir on Sunday and were able to reach 100% containment by the evening.

The fire began around 10 a.m. Saturday and was reported to be about

five acres, but soon grew to 28 acres. The fire was still at 28 acres and 60

percent contained by 9 a.m. Sunday.

No structures were reported threatened during the fire, a CalFire spokesman said.