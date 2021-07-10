Forward rate of spread stopped on brush fire near Descanso

DESCANSO, Calif. — Cleveland National Forest firefighters were battling a 70-acre brush fire Saturday, with the help of air support, on westbound Interstate 8 west of Japatul Valley Road near Descanso. They have reported that the forward rate of spread has stopped and the fire is 5 percent contained.



The blaze began when a semi tanker caught fire at 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 8 west of State Route 79, and flames spread to brush next to the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Cleveland National Forest officials said precautionary evacuations of parts of Descanso and Viejas Reservation were issued Sunday. Caltrans San Diego also issued road closures on westbound I-8 west of SR 79.