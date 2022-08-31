Border32 Fire east of Dulzura grows quickly burning hundreds of acres

SAN DIEGO — Name: #Border32Fire
Acreage burned: 300+
Structures lost: 4
Containment: Unknown
Fire start time: Wednesday, August 31 at about 2:30 p.m.
Fire cause: Unknown
Agencies responding: CAL FIRE San Diego
Road closures: SR-94 is closed in both directions near Bowmans Rd
Evacuation orders: The area east of Round Potrero Road in Potrero | Near SR-94 and Barrett Smith Road
Temporary evacuation points:
- Jamul Casino - 14145 Campo Road, Jamul
- Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility at 799 Forrest Gate Rd, Campo (Camp Lockett is accepting large animals)
A wildfire east of the Dulzura area, dubbed the #Border32Fire, in the far southern reaches of San Diego County has burned more than 300 acres and destroyed at least four structures, and prompted evacuations and road closures Wednesday afternoon according to Cal Fire.
Pets can be taken to San Diego County Animal Shelter located at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 2:30 p.m. off Barrett Lake Road, near state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area, roughly three miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.
Within a half-hour, the flames had blackened an estimated 30 acres and were posing immediate threats to structures, the state agency reported.
Emergency crews shut down a stretch of SR-94 near the burn zone as firefighters worked to subdue the blaze, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.