SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire on Marron Valley Road near Dulzura late Thursday afternoon.

The flames ignited around 2:30 p.m. about two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The vegetation fire has grown to 30 acres and no structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

One hundred firefighters are working to knock down the brush fire. Cal Fire is also using air tankers and helicopters to make water drops on the flames.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting airplanes and helicopters worked to extinguish the flames, which are burning across remote, hilly terrain, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The fire has been dubbed the Border9Fire.