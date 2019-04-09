SAN DIEGO — Fire crews were able to stop a fast moving brush fire in City Heights that caused a scare for residents Tuesday night.

The brush fire erupted along northbound Interstate-805 at Home Avenue came close to an apartment complex. A fire department helicopter was able to quickly response by dousing the flames before they reached the Hollywood Palms apartments.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, but residents said with homeless encampments and fires across the way, they suspect that is what caused Tuesday night's fire.