SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire erupted near a huge amusement and water park in Southern California on Sunday, sending hundreds of visitors to the exit to escape clouds of smoke and ash before fire officials asked them to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the evacuation shortly after noon, citing concern for the safety of park visitors and employees. About a half-hour later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to shelter in place due to nearby road closures.The park tweeted just before 2 p.m. that exit roads had re-opened.

The fire erupted during the first heatwave of the year in California. Temperatures are expected to hit in the low 100s by Tuesday in parts of Los Angeles and here in San Diego could hit 10-15 degrees above average by midweek.

California utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company turned off power to around 27,000 customers Saturday in the Sierra Foothills as a safety precaution because of dry and windy conditions.

San Diego Gas and Electric tells News 8 they are monitoring the weather closely but don't anticipate any public safety power shutoffs here. An SDG&E spokesperson release the following statement on the subject:

"We are aware of the heat wave and as always, our meteorology team is monitoring the weather and fire conditions closely.

Temperature is just one of many factors we use to determine whether it’s necessary to turn off power to protect public safety. Other factors used to evaluate the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs include wind speed, moisture content of vegetation, field observations, information from first responders and existing fires impacting firefighting resource availability.

At this point, we don’t anticipate the heat wave to lead to a Red Flag Warning or Public Safety Power Shutoffs."

At Magic Mountain, visitors were asked to move to the back of the 260-acre property, away from firefighting activity near the entrance, said Rachel Gallat, who was visiting a friend who works at the park.

"I was getting iced coffee and when I walked outside, ash was raining down on me," Gallat said. "There was a big cloud of smoke. I saw people around me panicking; they didn't know where they were supposed to go."

A Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher told the Los Angeles Times the park voluntarily evacuated visitors.

"We did not tell them to do this," Melanie Flores said.

PHOTOS: Brush fire sets off evacuation at Magic Mountain In this Sunday, June 9, 2019, photo provided by Joel Cannon, heavy smoke from a fast-moving brush fire surrounds Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (Joel Cannon via AP) Los Angeles County firemen fight a brush fire burning close to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, June 9, 2019. Heavy smoke surrounding Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prompted the park to announce an evacuation shortly after noon Sunday north of Los Angeles. But about 40 minutes later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to stay at the park while they work to contain the blaze. Police closed access roads to the park off Interstate 5. (AP Photo/Rick McClure) Los Angeles County Fire helicopter drops water on brush fire burning close to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, June 9, 2019. Heavy smoke surrounding Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prompted the park to announce an evacuation shortly after noon Sunday north of Los Angeles. But about 40 minutes later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to stay at the park while they work to contain the blaze. Police closed access roads to the park off Interstate 5. (AP Photo/Rick McClure) In this photo provided by Arthur Wilkie, people evacuate Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif., north of Los Angeles, as smoke from a fast-moving brush fire surrounded the area. (Arthur Wilkie via AP) In this photo provided by Arthur Wilkie, people evacuate Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif., north of Los Angeles, as smoke from a fast-moving brush fire surrounded the area. (Arthur Wilkie via AP) Los Angeles County firemen fight a brush fire burning close to Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor amusement park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick McClure)

Los Angeles County fire officials said nine people were taken to the hospital due to smoke exposure. The blaze is 20% contained.

Shalane Gonzales, 34, said she saw people running out of the park in bathing suits.

"It was pretty scary. We saw trucks packing people," Gonzales said. "They were just telling people to load up on their truck beds."

She said when she tried to drive to the entrance to pick up her partner and their two young sons, police told her to return to the parking lot.

"The fire was feet away from where we were," she said.

The park later announced it was closed for the day after police reopened the roads, allowing everyone to leave in their cars.

Magic Mountain is located about 40 miles north of Los Angeles; its twisting roller coasters are a familiar sight to motorists on Interstate 5.

Firefighters battled the 40-acre blaze in hot, dry and windy conditions during the first day of a heat wave baking the region in nearly 100-degree (37.8-Celsius) heat.

The National Weather Service said temperatures reached 96 degrees (35.6 Celsius) at Magic Mountain, with humidity dipping to 10% and winds gusting to 25 mph (40 kph).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The park tweeted just after 3 p.m. that the parks were closed but are slated to re-open on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Associated Press writers Daisy Nguyen in San Francisco and Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.