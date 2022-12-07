Brush fire threatens hillside homes near Sycuan Casino

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 4:45 P.M. off the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road in the Dehesa area, east of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire spread up a hillside in a back-country community near Sycuan Casino Tuesday, blackening about three dozen acres, leaving two people injured and burning some outbuildings before crews could subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 4:45 P.M. off the 1900 block of Harbison Canyon Road in the Dehesa area, east of El Cajon, according to Cal Fire.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: New Incident: #HarbisonFire near Harbison Canyon Road and Los Caballos Lane, Harbison Canyon in San Diego County is 37 acres and 0% contained. @CALFIRESANDIEGO https://t.co/XiYetlplOB pic.twitter.com/xekzDfLcRJ — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 13, 2022

As firefighters worked to douse the flames by ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, deputies advised residents along several nearby roads -- including Sycuan Oaks Drive and Willson Road -- to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Authorities also shut down Harbison Canyon Road between Dehesa Road and Crest Boulevard due to the fire.

Paramedics took a resident to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for burns suffered during the blaze and treated a firefighter for a knee injury sustained while battling the flames, Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said.

As of shortly after 6:00 P.M., crews had halted the spread of the blaze at an estimated 37 acres.

The fire engulfed at least two outbuildings but caused no reported damage to homes, Czapinski said.