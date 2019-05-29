A spate of brush fires spread over rugged open terrain in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday afternoon, forcing a closure of about 10 miles of state Route 94 but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.



The blazes erupted for unknown reasons east of Otay Open Space Preserve in the Dulzura area about 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.



Authorities closed SR-94 between Barrett Lake and Otay Lakes roads while a contingent of about 100 firefighters attacked the flames by ground and aboard water- and chemical retardant-dropping aircraft, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.



As of 5:30 p.m., the personnel had halted the spread of the blazes, the largest of which had grown to roughly 15 acres, Sanchez said. One of the other two fires blackened about an acre, and the third a smaller patch of land.



The cause or causes of the fires remained under investigation, the spokesman said.