SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire San Diego crews stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire on Marron Valley Road near Dulzura late Thursday afternoon.

The fire agency said the blaze had burned approximately 80 acres and was 25% percent contained as of Friday morning.

The flames ignited around 2:30 p.m. about two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

One hundred firefighters were working to knock down the brush fire. Cal Fire also used air tankers and helicopters to make water drops on the flames.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting airplanes and helicopters worked to extinguish the flames, which are burning across remote, hilly terrain, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The fire has been dubbed the Border9Fire.