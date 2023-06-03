'Breaking Bad' actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul sling mezcal in Mission Valley Costco

Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul stopped at a Mission Valley Costco Wholesale location to serve their Dos Hombres mezcal.

SAN DIEGO — If you do your wholesale shopping at the Mission Valley Costco, specifically around noon on Mondays - you may have had the opportunity to take a shot with Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Video shared with CBS 8 by Renée Bunn showed the actors greeting crowds, signing autographs, and whipping up drinks made with their custom-made Dos Hombres mezcal.

Bunn told CBS 8 the duo was signing autographs and pouring shots for the crowd from noon to 2 p.m. at the Costco in the 2000 block of Fenton Parkway.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were previously spotted behind the bar at downtown San Diego's Cowboy Star restaurant and butcher shop, according to SanDiegoVille.com.

Bunn said the line to meet Cranston and Paul was so long that most people couldn't even meet them.

"Since they had to leave for their next event, they walked through the crowd and handed those of us left to take selfies as they made their way out," Bunn said. "It was a great experience to meet some of my favorite actors."

Costco employees brought out a cake for Cranston, as he was just a day away from celebrating his 68th birthday at the time of the signing.

The duo left Costco around 2 p.m. and proceeded to another signing at Bevmo in the 3000 block of Rosecrans Place.

CBS 8 tried to find an official schedule for the bottle signings but found that the locations where the duo appeared were only advertised days before their arrival on the hosting location's social media accounts, so keep your eyes peeled!