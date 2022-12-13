Building in Chula Vista causing controversy for allocation of funds to renovate into art space

Chula Vista will now move forward with renovations for a new art center. The city is allocating millions to remodel the building on Fourth Avenue.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Abandoned and decaying. That's what the former building on 50 North 4th Ave looks like, ever since YMCA shut down its building more than four years ago.

It also sits within view of people living in tents near Eucalyptus Park, but soon the city owned property will be turned into a new art space called Casa Casillas: a name that's already causing lots of controversy among locals.

“The space will be named after the outgoing mayor's mother,” said Mandy Lien, a local homeless advocate who has seen the issues of the unsheltered population worsen in the city.

The issues don’t stop there though, millions in renovations for that new art space are also being allocated from the American Rescue Fund.

An emergency federal grant that could be used to help small businesses stay afloat and open services for people living on the streets.

“In my understanding there was large funding to redo Eucalyptus and it was 7.1 million and out of that money 8,000 was allocated to renovate it. Recently we were looking over the agenda and we saw that they were going to allocate another 1.45 million from the rescue plan,” said Lien.

In recent years, people have been critical of how Chula Vista has dealt with small businesses, and the lack of services for homeless people. Now, they are criticizing what they call the misuse of federal funding.

“Why the extra funding and why weren't people notified, why was it kind of snuck into the agenda,” said Lien.

According to a recent city survey, nearly 200 Chula Vista businesses are struggling to cover payroll expenses, rent, equipment, and debt that has accrued during the pandemic.

Businesses on Third Avenue also said the city rarely gives support to those struggling.

“I don’t think there’s been a single business on third avenue that wasn’t impacted fairly by the last couple of years and with the pandemic and with the way the city has handled certain things,” said a business owner who did not want his name published.

As for homeless advocates, they are still waiting for the first homeless shelter to open in the city.

CBS 8 reached out to the city and asked why these funds were being prioritized for an art space instead of homeless services and grants for businesses.

In a written statement Deputy Mayor Andrea Cardenas says, “It is an important project and fully supports it. As art brings pride and honor to the community.”

The renovation is planned to start in 2023.