Bullet flies onto field during youth baseball game in San Marcos

Authorities search for who is responsible after shots ring out during Monday night youth baseball game.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities are working to determine who is responsible for shooting a gun near a youth baseball game in San Marcos.

The shooting happened at Mission Sports Park while seven-and eight-year-olds were playing. A bullet bounced on the dirt between the first and second base and landed in the dugout. No one was hurt.

"It was not something I was expecting to hear on a Monday night," said Dan Max, President of San Marcos Youth Baseball.

He says the incident is all too close for comfort.

"The batter before was thrown out of first, so he was not on first base, which could have been directly in the path. A lot of things lined up that we're very lucky," he said.

Their organization has more than 1,000 players, and some are as young as four-years-old. For now, all games are on pause.

"We are going to have an organization come out that specializes in this kind of situation and assess the environment and what we can add to help us through these situations in the future," he said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday. The San Diego Sheriff's Department is going through surveillance video and working to figure out who is responsible.

"We're trying to look out for and protect our children and our community. Just kids playing baseball. If someone sees something, please let us know. We take it very seriously and will follow up on any of those leads," said Brain Bentley, a detective with the sheriff's department.

Bentley says they’ll have extra patrols around the fields once games resume.

Detectives would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

If you have any information, call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at (760) 510-5200. A $1,000 reward is offered to anyone with information about the shooting.