Bunnie Fire in Ramona burns multiple acres, evacuation ordered

RAMONA, Calif. — Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire responded to a vegetation fire Wednesday in Ramona near Chuck Wagon Road.
The fire initially started at 5 acres and was spreading at a moderate rate. As of 11:54 a.m., the fire was 10-15 acres in size with the blaze still spreading at a moderate rate.
As of 12:40 p.m., the Bunnie Fire was 103 acres in size, according to Cal Fire, with the fire spreading at a dangerous rate. By 2 p.m., the fire was nearly 200 acres in size.
Fire officials said initially the fire had the potential to reach 10 or more acres. Cal Fire / San Diego County Fire said structures on Chuck Wagon Road are threatened as well as County Estates and Little Klondike.
Authorities have closed some roads in the Ramona area as a precaution. San Vicente Road is closed from Warnock Drive to Wildcat Canyon Road as well as Wildcat Canyon Road all the way from Barona Speedway to San Vicente Road for an unknown duration due to the brush fire.
According to FIRIS, resources on site continue to make good progress in combatting the fire.
An evacuation has been issued for residents living near Bunnie King Lane and San Vicente Road. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Pierce Middle School on 1521 Hanson Lane.
Authorities advise the safest route is going north on San Vicente Road or going south on Barona Road.