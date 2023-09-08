Bunnie Fire in Ramona burns multiple acres, evacuation ordered

The blaze started in Ramona near Chuck Wagon Road. An evacuation has been issued for those near Bunnie King Lane and San Vicente Road.

RAMONA, Calif. — Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire responded to a vegetation fire Wednesday in Ramona near Chuck Wagon Road.

The fire initially started at 5 acres and was spreading at a moderate rate. As of 11:54 a.m., the fire was 10-15 acres in size with the blaze still spreading at a moderate rate.

As of 12:40 p.m., the Bunnie Fire was 103 acres in size, according to Cal Fire, with the fire spreading at a dangerous rate. By 2 p.m., the fire was nearly 200 acres in size.

Fire officials said initially the fire had the potential to reach 10 or more acres. Cal Fire / San Diego County Fire said structures on Chuck Wagon Road are threatened as well as County Estates and Little Klondike.

Authorities have closed some roads in the Ramona area as a precaution. San Vicente Road is closed from Warnock Drive to Wildcat Canyon Road as well as Wildcat Canyon Road all the way from Barona Speedway to San Vicente Road for an unknown duration due to the brush fire.

According to FIRIS, resources on site continue to make good progress in combatting the fire.

An evacuation has been issued for residents living near Bunnie King Lane and San Vicente Road. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Olive Pierce Middle School on 1521 Hanson Lane.



Authorities advise the safest route is going north on San Vicente Road or going south on Barona Road.

In response to the #BunnieFire, Red Cross volunteers are en route to support a temporary evacuation point at Olive Pierce Middle School (1521 Hanson Ln, Ramona, CA 92065). Please follow the instruction of local authorities and be ready to evacuate if necessary. — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) August 9, 2023

#BunnieFire in Ramona [update] Evacuation warning and order area has been expanded. For real time updates click on the link below. This is an interactive map that allows for searchable address information in the top bar. https://t.co/7MSqhEinbz pic.twitter.com/2tUA3G3SJZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 9, 2023

#UPDATE: A wildfire is burning in Ramona in the area of Bunnie King Lane and San Vicente Road. An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for those who live in the shaded area of the updated map shown below. #BunnieFire pic.twitter.com/Fk1UxMnPnq — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 9, 2023

#BunnieFire in Ramona (update) Link for the San Diego County Emergency Map evacuation order and warning area. https://t.co/7MSqhEinbz



Shaded purple- evacuation order

Unshaded purple- evacuation warning — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 9, 2023

#BunnieFire in Ramona [update] The fire is now 10-15 acres with a moderate rate of spread. There is a structure threat on Chuck Wagon Road. pic.twitter.com/ijcgoEEbI8 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 9, 2023

.CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Chuck Wagon Road in the community of Ramona. The fire is 5 acres and moderate rate of spread, potential of 10+ acres. Structures are threatened on Chuck Wagon Road. #BunnieFire pic.twitter.com/vI8O9VPVm0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 9, 2023