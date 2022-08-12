Bureau of Labor Statistics: Latinas make $.54 to every $1 earned by a white man

The pay gap among Latinas and white males continues prompting many to call for action.

SAN DIEGO — Dec. 8 is Latina Equal Pay Day, marking the day which Latinas have to work to catch up to what their white male co-workers earned in 2021. That’s almost two years longer to earn the same annual salary.

Latinas said their tired of making less than their white male counterparts. They carried signs demanding change and said open conversation about pay can make a huge difference.

The Bureau of Labor statistics data shows Latinas earn 57 cents to every dollar earned by a white man.

“We have to work twice as hard, we have to dedicate ourselves more and we are rejected, excluded from meetings, roundtables, so it needs to stop," Maria Benitez, Latina employee said.

Maria Benitez works for a large company and says although Latina’s have made huge advances more needs to be done. County Supervisor Nora Vargas has helped paved the way for Latina, being the first Latina elected to the seat. She says it’s time for those who do the hiring to get involved.

"Employers, corporations and executives cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this issue and our community," Vargas said.

“We have to be intentional, by making sure Latinas are on boards, executive positions and we need to make sure we’re opening doors for Latinas not only locally but across the country.”

Some business owners are already making changes to close the gap. Mel Katz, co-owner of Manpower staffing says there’s some simple things employers can do.

“Don’t post a job without putting a salary range in, let your employees know what the bonus schedule is. Let your employees know what career growth is, Mel Katz, Manpower staffing said.

Katz says he also partners with local colleges to help people on his staff get degrees. But negotiating skills are often overlooked for Latinas.

“In our culture, we are taught that men are worth more," said Benitez.

Benitez says asking for pay increases is not something she grew up learning.

“I grew up…my mom was too busy trying to raise me to be a house wife, so I can be a submissive wife, but I had better plans for me," she said.

Mayor Todd Gloria challenged business owners today to do more and announced a revival of the Commission on the status of women to recommend solutions to the city council.

State government also took action to address pay inequity.

Senate bill 1162 goes into effect next month and requires companies with 100 employees or more to be more transparent when it comes to salaries.

