Ranchita community rallies to save Montezuma Valley Market after fire

The market was the only store in the rural unincorporated San Diego County community before it burned down April 18.

RANCHITA, Calif. — An East County market that got a second life thanks to a Navy couple now needs help coming back from the ashes after a devastating fire destroyed it.

Kemi and Mike Pavlocak took over the Montezuma Valley Market in Ranchita 3 years ago and it instantly became a gathering place for the community.

"We had furniture out here for our guests to sit on and enjoy. We brought a grill that was used for cooking," Mike said.

They both became part of the community.

"We know everybody's name when they come in, even some of our reviews say that, " he said.

On April 18 disaster struck when they got a phone call at 1 a.m. letting them know that the market had caught fire. "So, we called and that's how we found out. I was here in 45 minutes after that phone call to see the complete destruction," Mike said.

The building was a total loss and on top of that their daughter has been very sick. "She's been battling Lymphoma and so it was already a lot it was just too much," Kemi said.

That's when the community of Rachita rallied.

"Then one of the main locals who's been a big fan of ours said I'll take care of it," Kemi said. She started a Go Fund Me page which has already raised over $27,000 with a goal of $200,000.

"Mike would get all these messages from the locals saying we want you to know how much we love you. It's been so much support," Mike and Kemi said.

And now it's time for the rest of San Diego to help with a modern barn raiser by going to the Go Fund Me page.

"It feels more like a family than a community. I've never had anybody step up like this for us... so thankful," Mike said.