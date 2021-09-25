Business is booming in Ramona and Julian for the start of fall

Pumpkins, ghouls and goblins are all signs that fall is officially here.

JULIAN, Calif. — Pumpkins, ghouls and goblins are all signs that Fall is officially here.

"I love the cooler weather. I love the rain. I love harvesting and cooking and getting ready for the holidays," said Joanna Proctor who is visiting Mountain Valley Ranch.

During opening day at Mountain Valley Ranch in Ramona, families can visit a petting zoo, ride ponies, go through a corn maze and even shoot a corn cannon.

"I love the pumpkin patch and love the animals. We love the petting zoo. We love to see buffalo every year and pet him," said Proctor. "It's an incredible blessing and I'm really grateful the family was able to keep this farm operating during COVID."

"We hope to be successful this year. We were actually very successful last year because we were one of the only places still open," said Markie Battagila, worker at Mountain Valley Ranch.

And in Julian, the home of delicious apple pies, business is booming!

"I've been coming here the last 12 years with my wife and we like the old town sense and feel. I personally love the Apple Pumpkin pies. The atmosphere is amazing. It's awesome," said Goldwyn Estrella who is visiting Julian.

Long lines and crowds of people are supporting mom and pop shops that survived the pandemic.

"I love seeing people out enjoying themselves with family. It's amazing," said Estrella.