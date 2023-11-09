Business community honors Chula Vista first responders on 9/11

For years, Seven Mile Casino has been delivering food to its nearby fire station on 9/11 to express its gratitude.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista business community delivered breakfast and lunch to first responders on 9/11 in an effort to say 'thank you.'

"It's the least that we can do," said Lucy Romero of Torrey Pines Bank. "They support our community, it's the least we can do to give back to them."

For years, Seven Mile Casino has been delivering food to its nearby fire station on 9/11 to express its gratitude. This year, it partnered with the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce to expand the tradition to all 10 fire stations in Chula Vista as well as the police department. They put the word out Thursday, by Friday they said they were overwhelmed with businesses wanting to pitch in and help.

"We all remember where we were that morning," said Romero. "It's important to never forget, to always remember."

"That day was emblematic of an ethos and a decision all firefighters embrace, which is when the bell rings we respond," said Captain Josh Sanders. "It doesn't matter how dire the circumstances may look. If it's your duty day and your brothers and sisters are responding, you go with them."

"As firefighters we never expect [this], but we're always so appreciative of it. It makes the day so much more special for us," he added.



Other businesses that took part in the event include The South Bay Family YMCA, California Coast Credit Yukon Otay Branch, NexttAff, Herb & Joy Chula Vista, Novo Brazil, Prescott and Lowther, Lighthouse Cares Foundation, AT&T, Wyyerd Fiber, Funeraria del Angel, Fastest Labs, Torrey Pines Bank and Realtor Sharmane Estolan.