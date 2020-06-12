Businesses bracing for new round of restrictions

Barbershops, hair & nail shops will have to close entirely while restaurants will no longer be able to do outdoor dining and will only do just take-out.

Barbers are bracing for another shutdown.

"Here we go again, I’ve been trying to book as many people as possible today, I'm going to be working very late,” said Danny Daniels, owner of Barbers Den for two years.

The Barbers Den in Chula Vista is one of the many shops impacted by the state's new regional stay-at-home order, where many Southern California non-essential businesses are expected to close, including, hair and nail salons, bars, wineries and breweries, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, museums, zoos, and aquariums.

"That's a lot, and it just gets me thinking, what is it that is being done?”

Daniels and his barbers get tested every two weeks. They do temperature checks, take appointments only and sanitize their stations. Barbers are licensed by the state of California, and many feel they should not have to close.

"I feel that we still should be able to operate when we cut our clients, we both wear a mask, yes, we're a little bit close, but the majority of the time, we are behind the client, we are not in your face,” Daniels said.

Barbershops, hair and nail salons are all expected to close on Monday in Southern California while restaurants will stop doing outdoor dining and move to takeout only🍴per @GavinNewsom’s latest stay-at-home order. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/1TWQgOOkhl — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) December 6, 2020

Savoring the last days of outdoor dining, co-owner Nacarid Ianni of Italianissimo Trattoria is beyond frustrated.

"Yes, the frustration is at the highest level by now, on a scale of 1 to 100, I am at 200,” Ianni said.

She says all the reopening and closings of the shutdown are tough for a small, family-owned business.

"We all want everybody to be safe, but it is really frustrating to be closing, then close inside, then go outside, then just 20% and then 30%,” Ianni said.

Now, restaurants will be switching to takeout only, which Ianni says won’t be nearly enough to meet their bottom line. They'll also have to cancel on loyal customer groups already booked for Christmas dinner.

"It’s a sad situation, we are going to be disappointing them, we are going to be closed for whatever they want to celebrate."

Business owners feeling like their taking the brunt of the pandemic, hope the public also steps up.