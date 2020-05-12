How some businesses are preparing for the regional stay-at-home order

The Serpentine Cider team spent Friday bottling cider, knowing online and to-go orders will be their only option once the stay-at-home order takes effect.

SAN DIEGO — With a new stay-at-home order for Southern California imminent, some businesses that will have to close - like nail salons and barbershops - are seeing a last-minute flood of customers. while others are busy trying to figure out how to stay afloat.

At Serpentine Cider in the Miramar area, employees are wasting no time preparing for yet another shutdown.

"We saw this happening. We've been through it before," said Sean Harris the owner of Serpentine Cider.

Harris and his team spent Friday bottling cider, knowing online and to-go orders will be their only option once the stay-at-home order takes effect.

"We don't know what's happening and we know bottling to go stuff is gonna be the new norm for at least the next month," continued Harris.

The regional stay-at-home order officially starts 48 hours after the Southern California region falls below 15% ICU capacity. According to the state's website, we're at 20.6% right now.

The order requires bars and wineries close. Restaurants must shift to take out and delivery only.

Personal services like hair and nail salons will have to shut down as well.

While Harris supports the measures, he's frustrated by the lack of financial help.

"I understand public health and this needs to be curbed. I don’t think that we should just be shut down...all businesses should be shut down and just said good luck."

At Prestige Nails in Escondido, owner Jennifer Daffern feels the same.

“Trying to get through this time. It's already hard enough. Now the third time. We haven't even paid the bill for the last few months. Now it's gonna shut down again with no help," said Daffern.

While salons like hers have reported a flood of customers trying to get in before the stay-at-home order is in place, Daffern says that won't make up for the upcoming losses during what's supposed to be one of their busiest times of the year.