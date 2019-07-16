SAN DIEGO — Amazon’s Prime Day – which actually lasts two days – kicked off Monday which means the next few days will be prime time for porch pirates to strike. But there are some steps you can take to protect your packages.

The annual two-day Prime Day event features thousands of deals expected to bring in $5.8-billion in sales. But unfortunately, those sales mean thieves will be lurking.

Over the years, News 8 has covered countless stories regarding people stealing packages off porches. Following Amazon Prime Day in 2018, the NextDoor app reported an 85% increase in porch-theft reports. Some thieves reportedly go as far as following delivery trucks around.

To help prevent this from happening to you, here are some helpful tips:

Install a security camera

Send your packages to an Amazon pickup location

Schedule your package to be delivered when you are home

Sign up for Amazon Key, which allows you to unlock your door using your phone so the delivery person can put the package inside your home

Leave a note asking the delivery person to put your package in a specific place

Amazon also usually sends an alert with a picture letting you know your package has been delivered. In these cases, you can ask a neighbor to grab it for you. Doing so will hopefully ensure you'll get to enjoy those deals you spent all that time searching for.