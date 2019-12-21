SAN DIEGO — A 53-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of an argument between two men in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said Saturday morning.

The men were arguing at 37th Street and Ocean View Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle that was between the two men as they argued.

During the argument one of the men pulled a gun and shot at the other man, but struck the women in her left hip, Heims said.

The woman drove away and police found her about a block away.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her gunshot wound.