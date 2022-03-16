State lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate for Californians

The proposal is expected to come Thursday from a group of eleven state assembly members.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of 11 state assembly members is slated to propose a new measure Thursday aimed at helping Californians pay record-high prices for gas at the pump.

The proposal would include sending a $400 rebate to every California taxpayer, meant to help cover the cost of gas. Under the proposal, those who do not own or drive a car will still receive the rebate, according to lawmakers, because of the state's increase in living expenses.

The total funding needed for the proposal, estimated at $9 billion, would come from the state's budget surplus.

Assembly members Cottie Petrie-Norris, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva, and Carlos Villapudua are expected to announce a press conference after the State Assembly is adjourned Thursday.

On Monday, another bill failed in the assembly also aimed at helping Californians when it comes to gas prices. Monday's failed proposal called for a suspension of the state's 51-cent per gallon gas tax and was brought forth by Republican lawmakers.

During his State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a gas tax rebate. Republican leaders said they would be open to supporting a gas tax rebate but that it must come with a gas tax holiday.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is listed at $5.77, according to AA.

