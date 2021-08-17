Cajon Valley Union School District welcomes back nearly all students to the classroom

The district started doing in person learning last July, but this school year all but one-hundred students will learn in-person.

CAJON, Calif. — You’ll see a lot of things on back to school day. What your new classes are, a flashy new backpack and of course your mom getting that spot on your face to take a good picture.

On August 17, it's the first day of school for Madison Avenue Elementary and Cajon Valley School District. This term, the district is welcoming almost all students into the classroom for in-person learning.

"So this year, really, we're welcoming everyone back to start the year off," said Stephanie Dodds, the principal of Madison Avenue Elementary in El Cajon. "We have almost all of our students back. We have all of our teachers teaching in-person on campus. We couldn't be more happy."

Though she's excited about back to school, Dodds says there’s a lot of extra work keeping kids and teachers safe inside the classroom.

"Students wear masks just when they're inside. The classrooms are inside buildings when they're outside at recess, during PE, at lunch, they're not having to wear the masks," said Principal Dodds. "We're just making sure that our students, when they're on campus, that they're feeling good, that they're healthy, they're not coming in with any of the symptoms."

While the kids might be ready for the new school year, for parents there were mixed feelings.

They're happy to see their kiddos back in classrooms to make friends and learn, but emotional to see them grow up. After spending a difficult year together, sometimes it’s hard to let go.

"I know I have to. It's gonna be hard. But I have to do it. You have to go to school," said Lenora Houser, after dropping off five of her grandchildren. "We have breakfast every morning. They eat, we pray and talk, and we've got to separate from my kids. But I could do it. I have to do."