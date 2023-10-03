Cal Fire conducting rescues after a historic California mountain snowstorm

Crews from San Diego and Chula Vista are assisting with rescue efforts.

SAN DIEGO — Thirteen people have died after snowstorms buried San Bernardino Mountain communities under several feet of snow. One of those deaths was directly weather related after a person died as a result of a car crash.

Four deaths were reported from people in hospice care or the hospital. At least seven deaths are still under investigation as rescue crews brace for more snow tonight.

Volunteers said because storms blocked road access and people are stranded in their homes with limited supplies, they’re afraid the death toll could climb.

“How long were you locked in your house?,” Cal Fire officials asked one man who they helped clear snow. “Two weeks!”, he replied emphatically as he thanked crews for helping him clear a path in the snow in his 60 foot uphill driveway.

Brent Pascua with Cal Fire says they have a local crew of more than 50 personnel from eight engines and three battalion chiefs assisting with rescue operations in the San Bernadino Mountains.

“There was just no way out for a lot of people, so they just had to get up there and dig. Remove the snow, get to the people who are trapped, rescue people who are trapped from their houses,” Pascua said.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the area on March 1.

Pascua says the situation is dire and many families are requiring emergency assistance.

“Some people didn’t want to leave so we brought them food and water and wood and made sure they had what they needed. We had to rescue a lot of people who thought they were just driving to the store and back. Those roads are hazardous without that much snow. You add that much snow to it, and it just creates a lot of problems,” he said.

Pascua says Cal Fire received more than 5700 emergency calls since Monday. Some of those rescues were from people who were just trying to walk to safety.

“They got out of their cars; they just had a long walk and it was almost impossible to walk on some of the roads. Our crews assisted them with getting them into our engines and getting them home,” he said.

Besides digging out local Cal Fire crews even brought necessary supplies like groceries across the state. Pascua shared, “We prepositioned crews in Inyo County, Mono counties. We’re just ready for anything.”

Rich Eagan with Chula Vista Fire Department says they sent a crew to help with snow rescues on Monday.

“Basically, from the Running Springs area, Crestline, all the way to Lake Arrowhead is the area we’re covering. We’re covering all cities all cities over 4000 feet elevation except Big Bear,” Eagan said.

Rescue efforts include delivering life-saving medications like insulin.

“Originally, we were going to do it with drones, but we had 40 mile per hour winds. Today we’re delivering medications to 13 different people. Yesterday we delivered to 18 people," Eagan said.

Pascua says, as they get ready for another round of storms, Cal Fire is asking those in path of the storm to get ready for what’s next while you have a break. “Replenish all those supplies. Stay indoors, stay inside. It’s just so hazardous out there.”