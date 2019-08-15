SAN DIEGO — A strike team sent to assist Mexican officials with a wildfire near Tecate returned to San Diego Friday evening, but were released from duty Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The team had been sent to help Mexican officials fight the blaze that broke out Wednesday afternoon, but remains entirely in Mexico.

The Border8Fire had grown to 1,500 acres and was 60% contained as of Friday, according to fire agency.

Cal Fire said they had used aircraft to gather additional information on how close to the border it has burned.

When the fire broke out on Wednesday, air tankers made several drops of retardant along the U.S., Mexico border as a way to keep the fast moving fire at bay.

"Those drops were done to pre-treat the fuels and rob the fire the opportunity to jump the border," said Issac Sanchez, Cal Fire public information officer.

How the blaze started remains under investigation, but at one point the fire, fueled by hot dry conditions, came within 1/8 of a mile from crossing into the U.S.

Fire officials also reminded everyone that it is fire season and residents should have an evacuation plan in place.