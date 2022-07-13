Cal Fire crews work to extinguish grass fire in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday afternoon, a vegetation fire began near Lonestar Rd and Harvest Rd. in south San Diego County. Crews worked to fight the fire that grew quickly.
According to Cal Fire, the Lonestar fire started as a vehicle fire, that spread to the grass. Fire crews say the fire has potential to quickly get to 20 acres and the first 5 acres were "dangerous rate of speed."
There are no reported evacuation orders at the moment.
This is a developing story.
