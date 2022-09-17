x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive.
Credit: SDGE

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have been issued in the following area:

  • Residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive. You can go to Mountain Empire High School located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.  

This is a developing story.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?

Before You Leave, Check This Out