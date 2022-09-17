Brush fire prompts evacuations near Lake Morena

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire has broken out near Lake Morena on Saturday, according to Cal Fire.
The fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena is holding at 20 acres, Cal Fire said.
The San Diego Sheriff's Department, evacuation warnings have been issued in the following area:
- Residents who live west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive. You can go to Mountain Empire High School located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.
This is a developing story.