Cal Fire warns hikers of dangers on trails after recent deaths, more than a dozen rescues this year

There have been a total of 13 helicopter rescues along the trails this year. There were more than 100 rescues throughout the county last year.

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire is warning people about the dangers of hiking trails. This comes after two people have died at Three Sisters Falls this month.

There have been more than a dozen helicopter rescues this year already and first responders say they expect more.

“It’s a dangerous place, it’s a natural place, keep it in mind," avid hiker, Jacob McMahan. “It’s very strenuous if you do it during the day, you’re going to be in the dead sun so that’s going to be the hardest time," he continued.

McMahan is an avid hiker, and has hiked this trail several times, but even he says it can be challenging.

"The hardest part of the hike is hiking out so you gotta save all your water for that," added McMahan.

"On the hike down its all downhill into a valley so on the way back up it’s a little harder," said hiker, Josh Brophy.

Cal Fire is now reminding hikers to come prepared.

“Its nice to see the falls but being realistic about your abilities not just with the hiking but with the swimming," said Public Information Officer, Thomas Shoots.

Shoots says the agency is preparing for even more calls.

“A lot of the rescues we see are actually weather-related and as we get into the hotter months of the season, we have some real concerns," he said.

This past month, a 48-year-old woman fell to her death while trying to save a teenager who also fell.

Weeks later, a man in his late 20s drowned while swimming.

Shoots says high water levels and strong currents after months of heavy winter storms pose a high risk to swimmers.

With fires already starting to pop up across the county, Shoots says people should always have a plan when hiking. He encourages visitors to assess their abilities and to begin preparing long before the hike.

“Being prepared, wearing the right clothing, wearing a hat, sunscreen, bug spray – having a charged up phone and being ready to call 911 if the need arises," he continued.

He also warns to keep the most vulnerable out of the trails, including babies, children and animals.

"We’ve lost animals out on these trails, we’ve obviously lost people as well its very tragic," said Shoots.