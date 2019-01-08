OTAY MESA, San Diego — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire of unknown origin that has charred 450 acres in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire started just before noon off the 5300 block of Airway Road near Caliente Avenue and moved east, according to SDFRD.

The blaze dubbed the Caliente Fire first burnt brush near apartments, San Ysidro High School and Brown Field airport before moving east towards several businesses in an industrial area.

Chopper 8 and News 8 footage showed large flames engulfing the property of a business called Moreno Pallets on Cactus Court. Stacks of wooden pallets along with several vehicles were seen burning. A concern in the area were propane tanks which could be heard exploding.

Around 6:20 p.m., an update by SDPD said evacuation orders were in effect for the area between Caliente Avenue and La Media Road with an evacuation warning given to the area east of La Media Road.

Earlier mandatory evacuations had been issued for South of St. Andrews Avenue, west of La Media Road and east of Cactus Road.

An update at 5:55 p.m. put the fire at 450 acres, 10% contained. SDRFD reported that about 70 homes had been evacuated due the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been lost, according to SDRFD.

The San Diego Red Cross says a temporary evacuation point has been established at San Ysidro High School located at 5353 Airway Road, in response to the Caliente Fire. Red Cross volunteers are en route to assist.

Brown Field Border Patrol Station was evacuated by SDFRD "out of an abundance of caution."

Just after 2 p.m., SDFRD tweeted that they were issuing voluntary evacuation notices south of 905 and west of Cactus Road - a mostly industrial area but with some homes. The San Diego Police Department tweeted that their southern division was assisting with evacuation warnings in the area.

Just after 3 p.m., SDPD shared an update that evacuation warnings had expanded from the 905 to the U.S.-Mexico border and from Cactus Road to the area of La Media Road.

Due to the fire, SDFRD has closed off all access to the main arteries connecting to the Cross Border Xpress terminal. In response, Cross Border Xpress has seized northbound operations.

A Sig Alert was issued for the areas of Brittania Boulevard and La Media Road, according to SDPD. Southbound traffic on La Media Road was closed. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Southwestern College Center in Otay Mesa was evacuated due the fire. Classes were cancelled at that location for the evening. The school doesn’t typically hold classes on Fridays and school officials will continue to monitor for Saturday, according to Lillian Leopold the Chief Public Information Officer.

State and federal firefighters were helping city crews extinguish the

blaze, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Due to the heavy smoke from the fire, the region's air quality agency says to assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, air quality levels likely range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. In areas where you can smell smoke, it's advisable to limit physical activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit exposure to fine particulate matter, according to the Air Pollution Control District of San Diego County.