California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan

The $35 million plan approved Thursday will fund local programs that will provide monthly cash payments to young adults who recently left foster care and more
Credit: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File
In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Thursday, July 15, 2021, California lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would fund guaranteed income programs across the state. Guaranteed income programs give money to people each month with no restrictions on how they can spend it.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Legislature has approved the nation's first state-funded guaranteed income program. 

The $35 million plan approved Thursday will fund local programs that will provide monthly cash payments to young adults who recently left foster care and pregnant people. 

The local programs will set the monthly amount. There will be no restrictions on how recipients spend it. Los Angeles is among a growing number of local governments have started guaranteed income programs. 

Monthly payments generally range from $500 to $1,000. Advocates say their goal is to get Congress to approve a permanent, national guaranteed income program.

