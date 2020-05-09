California approves funding for four hydrogen fueling stations in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — State regulators have approved $39.1 million in funding for a slew of hydrogen refueling stations, including four in San Diego County, officials said today.



The funding, for a total of 123 stations statewide, will "expand California's early commercial light-duty hydrogen refueling and fuel cell electric vehicle markets and (will) accommodate the projected FCEV roll-out in 2021-2024," according to the California Energy Commission.



Funds were awarded to three companies -- FirstElement, Iwatani and Shell -- for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles. Another 87 stations were also recommended for funding to these same awardees in subsequent funding batches.



The funding awarded Friday includes stations at the following locations: