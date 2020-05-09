x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

California approves funding for four hydrogen fueling stations in San Diego County

Funds were awarded for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles.
Credit: AP
Graeme Sweeney, Shell's Executive Vice President for Future Fuels and CO2, fills a General Motors Chevrolet Equinox fuel cell-electric SUV with hydrogen Thursday, June 26, 2008, at California's first hydrogen refueling station during a dedication ceremony in Los Angeles. Oil futures shot above $140 Thursday after OPEC's president said crude prices could rise well above $150 a barrel this year and Libya said it may cut oil production. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SAN DIEGO — State regulators have approved $39.1 million in funding for a slew of hydrogen refueling stations, including four in San Diego County, officials said today.

The funding, for a total of 123 stations statewide, will "expand California's early commercial light-duty hydrogen refueling and fuel cell electric vehicle markets and (will) accommodate the projected FCEV roll-out in 2021-2024," according to the California Energy Commission.

Funds were awarded to three companies -- FirstElement, Iwatani and Shell -- for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles. Another 87 stations were also recommended for funding to these same awardees in subsequent funding batches.

The funding awarded Friday includes stations at the following locations:

  • 1832 W. Washington St., San Diego
  • 1666 First Ave., San Diego
  • 11030 Rancho Carmel Drive, San Diego
  • 7170 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad

The stations are funded by Assembly Bill 8, passed in 2013.

A complete list of the approved stations can be found here.

Related Articles