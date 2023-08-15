New state bill could change the way we spell and say non-English names

The bill would allow individuals to put diacritical marks on vital records, such as birth and death certificates and marriage licenses.

SAN DIEGO — A new state bill could change the way we spell and say certain non-English names.

If passed, California Assembly Bill 77 would allow the use of diacritical marks, such as accents, on government-issued documents.

“I think it’s a great idea; that way, our nationalities are correctly the way they should be," said San Diegan Gabriela Sánchez.

More than 15 million Latinos in California and others with non-English names could soon be able to spell their names as they were intended.

Sánchez, whose last name is spelled with an accent, says she fully supports the proposed bill.

“I think it’s essential because I think there’s a lot of different nationalities in this world, and we should all be respected," added Sánchez.

AB 77 was recently introduced by California Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco, who represents the state’s 64th district.

“My parents are both immigrants from Mexico. Having their name spelled correctly was always very important or even said correctly was always important for my family," said Pacheco.

The bill would allow individuals to put diacritical marks on vital records, such as birth and death certificates and marriage licenses.

People of Vietnamese, French, German, Turkish, or Arab heritage would also be affected by the bill.

One example of how important diacritical marks can be is Colon and Colón. Both are spelled the same but have two completely different meanings. The one without the accent means colon, while the one with the accent is a person’s last name.

“This could potentially help the millions of people within California," said Pacheco.

There have been previous attempts to pass the legislation.

In 2014 the bill failed after it was deemed too costly of an update. A similar bill was vetoed in 2017 by then-governor Jerry Brown.

The bill was re-introduced a third time earlier this year but was held in committee due to concerns over its mechanics, cost, and feasibility.

The California Department of Public Health estimates reprograming computer systems that record births and deaths to accept diacritical marks would cost millions of dollars.

Pacheco says she remains optimistic the bill, which has bipartisan support, will pass when it’s reintroduced later this year.

“We're going to continue working on it to perfect it. People want to be able to spell their names correctly on their vital records," added Pacheco.

The assemblywoman plans to reintroduce the bill this December. Similar bills have passed in at least eight other states.