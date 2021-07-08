California's COVID unemployment benefits ending Sept. 4

Experts say if you're out of work you want to prepare now, especially if you're able to work.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California's Employment Development Department or EDD said,

"California's unemployed who have been getting by during COVID with federal benefits and unemployment will end by September 4, 2021."

Experts say if you're out of work you want to prepare now, especially if you're able to work.

The department said $49 billion have been paid in unemployed benefits since January 2021 and $160 billion since the pandemic began last March.

CEO of San Diego's workforce partnership Peter Callstrom said, some people may feel unprepared or worried to go back to work especially with the new delta variant getting worse.

"It's not as simple as those benefits end and people will go back to work. I'm optimistic people will, the latest job numbers from the federal government are very promising but as we all know, the delta variant has hit hard and fast," said Callstrom. "We don't know when that's going to come down to reasonable numbers."

The EDD announcing things like rental assistance, food assistance, cash aid for families, and health insurance as low as $1 a month through "Covered California," will still be available to those after federal benefits expire.

If you'd like to know more about training opportunities or finding work go to workforce.org and for a detailed list from the EDD visit here.