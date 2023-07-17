California drivers are among the worst in the US

San Diego specifically comes in number two for accident rates compared to other cities, and number one when it comes to DUIs.

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to driving, the Golden State is apparently not so golden.

A new study finds that California's drivers overall are considered the second-worst in the entire country.

This study not only finds that California ranks second in the entire nation when it comes to overall bad drivers.

San Diego specifically comes in number two for accident rates compared to other cities, and number one when it comes to DUIs.

"All this honking and flipping off and all this other stuff... it's not worth it!," said San Diegan Joy Warrior. She is not surprised that Californians are among the worst drivers in the country.

"I think they're very inconsiderate. very inconsiderate" she added. "And I think they need to be a little more compassionate toward other people trying to get over or do whatever. It's not that big of a deal!"

Like Warrior, Eliot Sutton-Inocencio attributed San Diego's high accident rate to overly aggressive driving.

"You would think not with San Diegans being so mellow, but somehow that changes when we get behind the wheel, you know?," he said.

This study, undertaken by the online insurance platform Quote Wizard, gathered data from millions of insurance customers nationwide, looking at everything from the number of speeding tickets and traffic citations to accidents and DUIs.

Not only did California rank number one for the highest rates of driving under the influence, but San Diego also took the top spot for cities nationwide.

"That's a shocking one for me," said driver Chris Vela.

It was not so shocking for other drivers, though.

"To me it's kind of like a party city down here with the Gaslamp and everything, and all the young people," warrior told CBS 8. "Everyone wants to come here and party and have a good time."

When it comes to bad driving overall. San Diego made the top 20, with Riverside at number three, Los Angeles at 10. and San Francisco, number 13.

Ariel Klainerman said California should make it a little more difficult to get a drivers license in the first place, which could lead to better drivers down the road.

"Kids don't even know how to merge on to freeways, merging 40 miles an hour on to a 75 mile per hour freeway," he said. "It's just dangerous! And people not using signals, hogging the left lane... Call me old school!"

Who has the best drivers in the nation? That distinction goes to the 'Motor City', Detroit, followed by Little Rock, Arkansas and Louisville, Kentucky.

If you want to take a closer look at this entire study, click here.