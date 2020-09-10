California EDD says backlog of unemployment claims will be cleared by January, lawmakers skeptical

While the EDD got up and running again, the agency promised to get more unemployment checks in the mail. But it may be a while before it shrinks its entire backlog.

SAN DIEGO — New labor department numbers show another 840,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. But California is still working on paying those who filed claims back when the pandemic first started. The state's employment department resumed processing applications for benefits this week after a two-week break.

Elias Gaines lost her job six months ago and her unemployment claim is still pending even after the EDD returned from a two-week hiatus meant to fix the delay.

“It’s been really frustrating,” she said.

Gaines remains part of California's massive unemployment backlog of unpaid jobless applicants. The EDD now promises that backlog will be cleared by January.

But after the two-week governor-ordered pause to speed up the system, the EDD director said the agency was only able to process about 246,000 claims leaving about 1.4 million still in limbo.

“Had we not reset, our workload would've increased by 6%,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard.

Hilliard sounded optimistic about the timeline when briefing lawmakers Wednesday.

"I'm happy with the outcome,” she said. “In fact, we're a little bit ahead.”

Lawmakers, however, are skeptical.

"The EDD has been failing California for the better part of six months,” said Assemblyman David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco.

Chiu blasted the director for, once again, failing to take accountability for the problems plaguing the state's employment agency.

"Put it this way, EDD leadership has given us many different changing numbers over the last few months of the size of the backlog,” he said.

The EDD had to stop taking new applications so it could improve its technology. Part of that revamp included a new high-tech system to verify identities, cut fraud, and better automate claims.

“The recommendation is proving successful,” Hilliard said.

But whether getting a hold of customer service will be any easier between now and that January deadline the EDD has set, remains unclear.

"I tried to call again on Tuesday and it just says, ‘we're receiving too many calls right now. Please try calling again later,’” said Gaines.

She is worried "later," will be too late.

“I'm on the brink of homelessness,” Gaines said.