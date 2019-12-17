SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Freelance writers and photographers are challenging California's impending new law that aims to give wage and benefit protections to independent contractors with a lawsuit filed Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit brought by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association alleges that freelance jobs would be threatened by what it calls an arbitrary limit of 35 submissions each year. The restriction, they say, undermines free speech and media diversity, according to the AP.

The author of Assembly Bill 5 – San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez - and Attorney General Xavier Becerra have not commented on the lawsuit. Becerra is named in the lawsuit, according to the AP.

The filing of the lawsuit came one day after digital sports media company SB Nation, owned by Vox Media, announced that it would cut 200 California freelancers and use a smaller number of new employees instead.

The new California law “makes it impossible for us to continue with our current California team site structure,” the company said in a piece titled "Thank You, California," on its website.

Assemblywoman Gonzalez responded to the news on Twitter saying she empathized with freelancers who lost income but called Vox a “vulture.”

The law takes effect in January and also affects ride-share drivers and others in the so-called gig economy.

Last month, the California Trucking Association filed the first challenge to the law, arguing it would harm independent truckers.

