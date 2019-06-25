SAN DIEGO — One week from today, California’s gas tax will increase by nearly six cents – making the state’s gas tax the highest in the nation.

Richard Rider, chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters, said he does not like taxes and said the 12 cent gas tax that was approved by lawmakers and then governor Jerry Brown in 2017 will not be used appropriately.

“Gas taxes as a concept make good sense. It is a user tax. You use the roads, you pay the tax. Why with all the gas taxes, why are our roads considered 41st or 42nd in the nation?”

Proponents have said the gas tax will help generate $54 billion over a decade.

According to AAA, California drivers are paying more than a dollar than the national average.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased for the first time in 35 days Monday, rising two-tenths of a cent to $3.723.

The average price had dropped for 34 consecutive days and 46 out of the last 47 days, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 31.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 1.1 cents more than one year ago.

Drivers looking for an alternative and wanting a more green approach, the International Council on Clean Transportation reports San Diego as a leader for electric car use.