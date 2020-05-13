California governor unveils guidelines for dine-in restaurants to reopen

Dine-in service is not allowed in San Diego yet, but restaurants are preparing to reopen.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled more guidelines businesses will need to follow, when the state eases stay at home restrictions.

Though no restaurants are allowed to offer dine-in services yet, the guidelines are giving restaurant owners a better idea of what reopening their dining rooms will look like.

They include increased cleaning protocols and reducing the number of customers inside the dining room for proper social distancing.

"That is the way it is going to be, it's new, something no one has done before but we have to get used to it," said Luciano Cibelli, the owner of The Red Door in Mission Hills.

Though they offer takeout service, revenue has dropped dramatically. Cibelli is using his savings account just to stay afloat.

"I can tell you I'm down 95%, which is sad," he said.

He's anxious to reopen his dining room.

Under the new guidelines, owners will also need to install physical barriers at cash registers and bars, switch to disposable menus and change table linens between each customer. Everyone will be required to wear masks.

Cibelli even bought thermometers ahead of time, just in case he must use them.

He says he's doing his best to remain optimistic about the future.

"Out of every single day we wake up, we gotta make the best of it, no matter what," he said.