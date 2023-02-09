California Highway Patrol increases enforcement ahead of Labor Day

In 2022, California had 52 deaths across Labor Day weekend. Speed, driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt were the main causes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Labor Day weekend for many means holiday festivities and busy roadways.

California Highway Patrol is making efforts to keep drivers safe by increasing enforcement and cracking down on impaired driving. In an effort to help reduce risks on the road, CHP teamed up with Nevada Highway Patrol and the Arizona Department of Public Safety for a maximum enforcement period from Sept. 1-4.

“Leave early and make sure that you understand that there more than likely is going to be some traffic congestion or delays,” California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brian Pennings said.

In 2022, California had 52 deaths across Labor Day weekend. Speed, driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt were the main causes. Patrols will be out making sure roads stay safe while cracking down on drunk and impaired driving.

“Alcohol affects you the second your lips touch the bottle, the can or the cup whatever your drinking, that's why we don't say don't drive drunk, we say don't drink and drive period,” Pennings said.

Driving under the influence has serious consequences and comes at a high cost.

“It's a lot easier to pay a $20 or $30 ride for rideshare app than it would be to get a ten-thousand-dollar DUI,” Pennings said.

For everyone on board, using a seatbelt can be crucial to staying alive.

“It's so easy to put it on and it makes such a huge difference in the survivability if your involved in a crash,” Pennings said.

Sgt. Pennings recommends checking your route to make sure there are no delays or weather hazards that may impact your trip.

For those using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, authorities recommend riders sit in the backseat, especially if you travel alone, and share your trip details with loved ones. Ask the driver to confirm your name before you get into the car.