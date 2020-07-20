California Interscholastic Federation to announce plans for fall and winter high school sports

SAN DIEGO — San Diego families are keeping a close eye on what the new school year will look like for high school sports in the fall. California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is expected to announce guidelines Monday on plans for fall and winter high school sports.



An organizer of a group called, “Let Families Decide,” told News 8 they received confirmation from CIF Southern Section Commissioner, Rob Wigod, that fall sports will be rescheduled, not canceled.



The organization said the confirmation does make them feel that at least one of their goals have been met because they were concerned about the cancellation of sports considering the number of COVID-19 cases.



The Falcon's varsity football coach Marlon Gardinera is leading the campaign "Let Families Decide."



We’re not looking for exceptions, we’re not looking for exemptions. When schools reopen we want to let families decide if their children can return to high school sports,” Gardinera said.



San Diego Unified School District board president, John Lee Evans, spoke with News 8 on Monday about high school sports and how it may happen.