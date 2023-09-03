California is suing Huntington Beach, accuses city of violating state housing laws

Governor Gavin Newsom called Huntington Beach 'Exhibit A in NIMBYism'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday morning the state is suing the City of Huntington Beach, accusing it of violating the state's housing laws.

"Huntington Beach is Exhibit A in what's wrong with housing in the state of California," said Governor Newsom during a news conference via zoom. "They're Exhibit A in what NIMBYism looks like. They are not representing the people they claim to represent."

According to State Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Huntington Beach City Council has declined to reverse its February 21 action banning the processing of applications for Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) projects and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) projects, in violation of multiple state housing laws. The City also introduced but has not yet adopted, an ordinance purporting to exempt the City from the Builder's Remedy provision of the state’s Housing Accountability Act (HAA).

The City of Huntington Beach has reportedly argued the state shouldn't have the power to overrule local zoning decisions..

Governor Newsom said this lawsuit is a waste of taxpayer dollars, since California sued Huntington Beach back in 2019 over the same issue, and the city was forced to settle.

The mayor of Huntington Beach will be holding a news conference at 1:00 p.m. to respond to this lawsuit.