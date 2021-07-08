California ISO issues Flex Alert for Friday due to extreme heat

CALIFORNIA, USA — More hot weather will bake parts of the Southland into the weekend, with the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley likely to bear the brunt of the high-pressure system and the state urging energy conservation to prevent outages.



An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected."



Forecasters said temperatures won't drop dramatically overnight in the area, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.



"Strong upper level high pressure will bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, mountains and deserts through early next week, with above normal temperatures most everywhere away from the coast," according to the NWS.



Forecasters said the excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and beyond, depending on how the high-pressure system unfolds. For the time being, the NWS issued a less severe heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.



A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.



A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.



The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, has declared a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages -- that will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.