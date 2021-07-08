California ISO extends Flex Alert through Saturday, second day in a row due to extreme heat

Consumers are asking all Californians to conserve energy Saturday, July 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The statewide Flex Alert that had been scheduled on Friday has been extended to Saturday from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. due to the continued high heat across California.

More hot weather will bake parts of the Southland into the weekend, with the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita Valley likely to bear the brunt of the high-pressure system and the state urging energy conservation to prevent outages.



An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley through 9 p.m. Monday, with the National Weather Service predicting "dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected."



Forecasters said temperatures won't drop dramatically overnight in the area, with lows expected in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

The California ISO has extended its #FlexAlert to a second day through Saturday urging consumers to continue #energyconservation due to extreme heat in #CAwx and wildfire in Southern Oregon threatening transmission lines causing strain on the #powergrid. https://t.co/X7dNqGhFnx pic.twitter.com/SmQyU8vCmJ — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 10, 2021



"Strong upper level high pressure will bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, mountains and deserts through early next week, with above normal temperatures most everywhere away from the coast," according to the NWS.



Forecasters said the excessive heat warning could potentially be extended to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday and beyond, depending on how the high-pressure system unfolds. For the time being, the NWS issued a less severe heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.



A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. Forecasters said lower elevations could see temperatures of up to 106 degrees.



A continuing onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler along the coast.



The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, has declared a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary conservation in hopes of reducing strain on the system and preventing outages -- that will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the same time as on Friday..

During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

Residents should also consider pre-cooling their homes before the alert takes effect and use window coverings to keep rooms cool.

While the weather is expected to be hot, forecasters said temperatures will likely remain just shy of daily-record levels, which are in the 110- 115 range, and "certainly short of all-time records which are in the 113-117 range."



The high-pressure system is expected to weaken early next week, but it will still be warmer than usual. Triple-digit temperatures are expected throughout next week in the Antelope Valley.



As with other heat events, the NWS advised residents in the Antelope Valley to stay hydrated, avoid the sun when possible and check up on relatives and neighbors who might be susceptible to heat illness.



"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," forecasters advised. "When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a heat alert in response to forecasted elevated temperatures. The alert will be in effect from Friday through Sunday in the western San Fernando Valley, and from Saturday through Sunday in the San Gabriel Valley and the eastern San Fernando Valley.



County officials said residents without air conditioning at home can take advantage of cooling centers, with information on locations available by calling 211.