New California law makes it illegal to fish for Great White Sharks

A new law is in effect in California after an 8-foot-long Great White shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines beach in November 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A new law is in effect in California after an 8-foot-long Great White shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines beach in November last year.

"When there are things we do as a society that harms those sharks, it's good to see people say, 'this isn’t acceptable, and we got to do something different,'" said Dr. Chris Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab at Cal-State Long Beach.

The new rules went into effect on January 1.

The use of shark bait, shark lures, or shark chum to attract a white shark is prohibited according to the California Fish and Game Code.

Fishermen are also banned from placing those fishing items within one nautical mile of any shoreline or pier where a white shark is visible or known to be present.

"So, if they know they are in an area where white sharks are common, like a nursery, then they can be cited for doing that even if they accidentally catch a white shark," said Dr. Lowe.

Dr. Lowe also says the new law not only protects white sharks but also protects people.

"Not just white sharks, but more importantly, to protect people. You have two water users conflicting with each other: swimmers, surfers, and fishermen. Fishermen want to fish using methods that will hurt someone. The law will protect white sharks and people," said Dr. Lowe.

The law only applied to white sharks.

Fishermen can still fish for different species of sharks.

The maximum penalty for most recreational fishing violations is a misdemeanor offense, up to 1 year in jail, and/or a maximum fine of $1,000, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.