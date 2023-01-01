New California law makes it easier to find out what others earn

Companies to include a salary in job listings, allowing employees to review the pay range of people at their company who have the same job title.

SAN DIEGO — Women in California earn about 88 cents for every dollar a man makes.

People of color earn even less.

To try and level the playing field, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a new wage transparency bill into law.

It requires companies to include a salary in job listings and gives employees the power to receive the pay range of people at their company who have the same job title.

Assemblywoman Christina Garcia, who co-authored the bill, says it will make it harder for companies to hide unfair wage practices. “If you're doing everything right, you have nothing to be afraid of out there,” she said. “And if you're not, this is your opportunity to hurry up and change your practices so we are no longer cheating half the population.”

Phil Blair, Executive Officer at Manpower Staffing San Diego, says this could definitely force companies that are grossly underpaying employees to raise salaries. “If you have 500 employees and you lose five a month to higher pay, not a big deal,” he said, adding, “You lose 200 - big deal!”

But Phil also says you have to be careful comparing salaries in the same company because even though titles may be the same, the details can be very different. “Depends on working hybrid. Depends on where you're based. It depends on if you're commission or on base pay only. It depends on experience.”

If you do discover that someone at your work is making more than you, Phil says stay calm. Instead of demanding a matching salary, start a conversation with your boss about how you can increase your value to the company. “Let's talk about - are you willing to get a certificate in this… learn this new technology... are you willing to travel more?”

And his final tip: If you enjoy your current job, love your coworkers, and have flexibility, make sure you consider those factors before leaving for a few more dollars somewhere else. “I want you to be happy for years, not - I got a raise, but I hate this job,” he said. “I'm commuting, I have to be in here every day. You won the battle, but you lost the war.”

The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.